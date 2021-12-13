Srinagar, December 13: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) on Monday released Answer Key for the post of Assistant Registrar Cooperatives. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website of the commission - jkpsc.nic.in. The JKPSC Assistant Registrar Cooperatives exam 2021 was conducted on December 12.

The answer key is released in a PDF file format. Candidates can raise objections against the provisional answer key till 5 pm December 15. Aspirants need to pay a fee of Rs 500 through a demand draft. They need to submit the required documents along with the objection. SSC CGL Tier-I Final Answer Key 2020 Released, Candidates Can Download Answer Keys Online at ssc.nic.in.

Here Are Steps To Access The Answer Key:

Candidates should visit the official website - jkpsc.nic.in .

. On the home page, click on the “What’s new” section.

Click on “Conduct of written examination for the post of Assistant Registrar Cooperatives,2021-Provisional Answer key.”

A PDF file will open.

Take a printout of the answer key for future reference.

In case the objection raised is genuine, the fee of Rs 500 will be refunded. Aspirants would find the Textbooklet Question Number and Series A, B, C, and D Answer Keys. The exam was conducted as per proper COVID-19 protocols.

