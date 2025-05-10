By Ajit K Jha

Barmer (Rajasthan) [India], May 10 (ANI): Fragments and debris of unidentified projectiles were recovered by the locals in Rajasthan's Barmer on Saturday morning in the wake of Pakistan's blatant drone attacks against civilians across several locations in India.

Residents of Baldev Nagar, an area near Uttarlai Air Force Station and Jalipa Military Station in Barmer, witnessed the aftermath of the Pakistani attack that was successfully neutralised by Indian security forces in the early hours of the morning.

However, the authorities haven't confirmed the identification of the debris.

According to the locals of the area, around 5:15 to 5:30 in the morning, loud sounds were heard coming from the sky, prompting them to remain vigilant, and soon after, they discovered projectile debris in the area.

Devraj and Raju, residents of Baldev Nagar, recounted the incident to ANI, describing the sequence of events.

"About 5:15 in the morning, we heard some sound, and several things, like drones, were seen in the sky. Then we saw that something had fallen from the sky. There we found this debris on the road," Raju, an eyewitness, said.

Devraj, another local, added, "I found the debris at around 5:30 am. We saw flames falling from the sky, and there were loud blasts also with it. I have informed the authorities about the incident. We weren't able to sleep due to the red alert situation and sirens in the area."

Both further showed their trust in the Indian Armed Forces amid the escalated tensions.

Fragments and debris of an unidentified projectile were also recovered from a field in Mughlani Kot Village in Punjab's Amritsar on Saturday morning.

Visuals from the site show fragments of the object in an agricultural field, with the surrounding area burnt.

Speaking on the incident, Sarpanch of the village Gursahib Singh said that the incident happened at around five in the morning; however, no one was injured due to the falling debris.

"It happened at 5 am; afterwards, I came to know about the blast...no no one is injured," he said.

Meanwhile, four airbases in Pakistan were hit by Indian strikes in the early hours of today, sources told ANI, as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate.

India launched the retaliatory strikes immediately after Pakistan attacked 26 locations across India, the sources said.

Intermittent firing is still going on at several places along the Line of Control (LoC). (ANI)

