New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved renaming the Faizabad Cantt as Ayodhya Cantonment, official sources said on Tuesday.

The renaming of the Cantonment comes ahead of Dussehra celebrations.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Two Youths Keep Minor Girl Hostage in Ludhiana, Gang-Rape Minor Multiple Times; Booked.

The Faizabad Cantt will be known as Ayodhya Cantonment," said a source.

Singh is currently undertaking a two-day visit to Uttarakhand.

Also Read | Oppo A17 With 5,000mAh Battery Now Official in India.

He will have a "Bada Khana' with soldiers at Dehradun on Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday, he will perform 'Shastra Puja' in Chamoli on the occasion of Vijaya Dashmi.

He will celebrate Dussehra with soldiers at Auli and Mana, and will offer prayers at Badrinath Dham.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)