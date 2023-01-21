New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday appealed to the youth to identify new ways to take the nation to greater heights while staying connected with the country's age-old values and traditions.

Singh visited the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp at Delhi Cantt and gave away Raksha Mantri Padak and Commendation Cards to cadets for their exemplary performance and devotion to duty.

This year, the Raksha Mantri Padak was awarded to Under Officer Tinggeuchile Nriame and Cadet Avinash Jangir. The Raksha Mantri Commendation Cards were awarded to Captain Pratap Keshari Harichandan, Cadet Under Officer Jenny Francina Victor Anand, Cadet Fiza Shafi and Cadet Sehwag Rana.

In an inspirational address to around 2,000 cadets, who are participating in the camp, Singh exhorted them to identify new ways and strive to help the nation move forward on the path of development at faster pace. He, however, urged them to stay connected with the country's age-old values & traditions and work in the field of their choice with humility.

Emphasising the need to mould oneself according to the changing times, Singh said, no stone is being left unturned by the Government to equip the nation to deal with challenges that may arise due to the fast-evolving global security scenario. He, however, maintained that while changing with time is essential, staying connected with the country's glorious past is equally important. The aim is to build a strong and prosperous India, rooted in its culture and traditions, he said.

Singh urged the cadets to focus on character building as much as they pay attention to gaining knowledge and earning wealth. With their hard work, dedication and values, he expressed confidence that the cadets will touch heights of success and bring laurels to the country. "The path of India's progress goes through the youth. The stronger our youth is, the stronger our country will be," he said.

He appreciated the NCC for transforming its cadets into a well-rounded personalities by inculcating the qualities of a leader, soldier, artist and above all a good human being. "Unity, discipline, truthfulness, courage, harmony, leadership and teamwork taught at the NCC have always been the guiding light of our country.

Some of the most important qualities the NCC imbibes in its cadets are determined to achieve a desired goal, team spirit and getting rid of the fear of failure. This not only helps young minds to create their own path but also gives a new direction to society. There is a need to keep working on these qualities as it makes a person perfect & complete in the longer run," he told the cadets.

Describing the country's fool-proof security infrastructure as one of the best examples of teamwork, Singh asserted that the while the Armed Forces are protecting the nation from all kinds of threats; scientists, engineers, civil officers and others are providing all support by moving shoulder-to-shoulder with them. "If there is ever a need to fight a war, the whole country will be behind our Armed Forces. It is the result of teamwork that India has defeated its enemies in the past and won many wars," he said.

As part of the event, a colourful cultural programme was presented to by NCC cadets. He also inspected the Guard of Honour presented by a contingent of NCC cadets drawn from the Indian Army, Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force wings of NCC. He commended the cadets, drawn from all 17 directorates spread across the country, for their performances, terming it as a symbol of India's unity in diversity.

He visited the 'Hall of Fame', which has an impressive collection of alumni photographs, models and other achievements of NCC over the past 75 years. Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane, DG NCC Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh and other senior civil and military officials were present on the occasion. (ANI)

