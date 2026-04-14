New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday congratulated BJP's Samarat Choudhary for being elected as the Leader of the BJP Legislative Party in Bihar, paving the way for his elevation as the state Chief Minister following the resignation of Nitish Kumar.

In a post on X, Rajnath Singh said, "Heartiest congratulations and my best wishes on Samrat Chaudhary being elected as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party in Bihar. I am firmly confident that the resolve to develop Bihar, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will gain even greater strength."

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https://x.com/rajnathsingh/status/2044015982428254595?s=20

Earlier, BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal said that the work carried out under the leadership of JDU chief Nitish Kumar will be taken forward by Samrat Choudhary as Bihar Chief Minister.

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Speaking to ANI on the development, Jaiswal said, "The work that Nitish Kumar did as an NDA leader will be carried forward by NDA's new leader, Samrat Choudhary."

Union Minister Giriraj Singh also welcomed the leadership transition and expressed gratitude to Nitish Kumar.

"Firstly, I want to thank Nitish Kumar, who made up his mind to come to the centre and Samrat Choudhary was elected unanimously," Singh told ANI.

BJP National Secretary Rituraj Sinha called Choudhary's move as CM a "historic moment in the politics of Bihar".

"On one hand, Nitish Kumar will not be our CM anymore. Bihar has great respect for him in their minds, and there is also a little pain. But on the other hand, a good leader like Samrat Choudhary has been elected to fulfil the dreams of PM Modi and Nitish Kumar," he said.

Samrat Choudhary will succeed Nitish Kumar, who has been Chief Minister for the past 21 years and tendered his resignation earlier in the day after his move to the Rajya Sabha.

Samrat Choudhary will be the first Chief Minister of the BJP in Bihar. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)