New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday condemned Rahul Gandhi's jibe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the debate in Lok Sabha on three bills concerning women's reservation.

He termed the remarks as "unfortunate and condemnable" and said Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the nation.

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"The kind of words that the Leader of Oppositon has used against the Prime Minister of this country, I find them unfortunate and deeply condemnable. The citizens of this country have elected him as the Prime Minister. He is not insulting a particular person right now by calling him magician repeatedly, he is insulting the entire country. I request you (the speaker) that his remarks should be expunged from the record and Rahul Gandhi should apologise," he said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also slammed Rahul Gandhi's remarks.

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He also objected to his remarks relating to Operation Sindoor and the Balakot strike.

"We requested Rahul Gandhi ji several times that, as the Leader of Opposition, you speak, but according to the limits. And he is speaking wrong about the elected Prime Minister of this country. What does he want to prove with this? The Speaker has warned him several times to speak within the respectable boundaries. This is unacceptable in the Parliament. It is deeply concerning, the language that the LoP uses. Is this the way to behave? Does a LoP use a language of this sort?" he asked.

Rahul Gandhi took jibes against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the debate in the Lok Sabha on bills to expedite implementation of women's quota with his remarks drawing strong objections from the treasury benches and disapproval from Speaker Om Birla, who said there is a need to stick to parliamentary decorum.

Rahul Gandhi slammed the government over the Delimitation Bill.

Amid interruptions, Gandhi continued his attack on the BJP. "There is a central confusion in the minds of the people of the BJP. You aren't the people of India or the armed forces. Stop hiding like cowards behind the armed forces and the people of India," he said.

"What you (BJP) are doing, because you are scared of what is happening in the politics of the country, you are scared of the erosion of your strength, and you are trying to rejig the Indian political map. You did it in Assam, J&K, and now imagining you can do it in India. You need a constitutional amendment to do that," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)