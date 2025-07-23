Rajouri/Jammu, Jul 23 (PTI) A nine-year-old boy was rescued on Wednesday in a joint operation by Army, SDRF and police after he got trapped in a river following flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, officials said.

After receiving information, the Army, SDRF, police, and local divers conducted a coordinated rescue operation to save the boy trapped amid the rising waters of a flooded river in Rajouri, they said.

The army used a chopper to rescue the boy, they said, adding that it took three hours to carry out the joint operation.

The child was grazing his cattle when heavy flash floods occurred and he got trapped in the middle of the river, they said.

Timely action and seamless coordination ensured the safe evacuation of the boy from the floods, the official added.

Meanwhile, locals raised slogans to honour the Army and the rescue team for a successful operation.

