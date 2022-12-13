New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Proceedings of the Rajya Sabha were disrupted in the first hour on Tuesday after opposition members raised slogans demanding a discussion on the border situation with China.

The upper house was adjourned till 12 noon after Congress members trooped into the well raising slogans demanding a discussion on the border issue.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue of Chinese transgressions at the border in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh and alleged that China has been taking shelter in the prime minister's statement made in January 2020 that "no one has entered Indian territory or occupied any of our land".

Kharge said he has given a notice for a discussion on the issue and wanted the House to suspend all other business and take up the discussion on the border issue.

"Despite demand to ensure status quo as on June 2020, China has continued with its transgressions into Indian territory. China has been deliberately taking shelter in our prime minister's statement saying, 'no one has entered our territory or has occupied any of our territory'," Kharge said while reading out his adjournment notice.

Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9 and the face-off resulted in "minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides", the Indian Army said on Monday.

The clash near Yangtse along the LAC in the sensitive sector took place last Friday amid the over 30-month border standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in the House at 12.30 PM regarding the incident of clash between troops of India and China at the border near Tawang.

"Looking at the gravity of the situation, kindly allow the defence minister to make a statement at 12.30 PM instead of 2 PM. He will give all the information sought by them," Goyal told the house.

Congress members were on their feet raising slogans and demanded a discussion on the border situation.

However, deputy chairman Harivansh said the members should first hear out the statement of the defence minister.

Congress leader P Chidambaram said after the statement of the defence minister, there should be a discussion in the House on the border issue.

The deputy chairman, however, said the House has its own rules for a discussion on any issue and urged members to understand the sensitivity of the issue.

As the chair urged members to take up the Zero Hour, Congress members were on their feet and stood in the aisles raising slogans demanding a discussion on the border issue.

The Chair urged protesting members to return to their seat, but Congress members trooped into the well, forcing the chair to adjourn the House.

