Mumbai, December 13: The Mumbai Police has registered a case in the death of a 59-year-old man, who allegedly threw himself in front of a moving bus in Andheri West.

The entire incident was recorded in a video that initially showed that the rear wheels of the bus ran over his leg. The video of the incident that apparently took place on December 6 made rounds of the Internet before it came to the police's notice. Mumbai Shocker: Man Assaults Woman After She Raises Objection to His Cat Entering Her Home in Bhiwandi; Complaint Filed.

The police has identified the deceased as Abdul Gaffar Ismail Sayyed, 59, who killed himself under the limits of DN Nagar Police Station in Andheri West. His body has been handed over to the family, the police said. Mumbai Shocker: Local Goons Assault Youth with Iron Rods in Nalasopara (Watch Video).

As per the reports, the incident dates back to December 6 and the reason of the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.

