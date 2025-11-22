New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan on Saturday reconstituted the Panel of Vice-Chairpersons ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament.

The new panel, which will come into effect from November 21, includes Dinesh Sharma, Bhubaneswar Kalita, S Phangnon Konyak and M. Thambidurai.

Three opposition leaders, Congress MP Rajani Ashokrao Patil, BJD MP Sasmit Patra and DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, will also be part of the panel.

The vice chairpersons are eligible to preside over the house in the absence of the chairman or the deputy chairman.

The Winter Session of Parliament, which is scheduled to be held from December 1 to 19, will be the first Parliament session under the chairmanship of Vice President CP Radhakrishnan.

CP Radhakrishnan was elected as the Vice President and ex officio chairman of the Rajya Sabha following the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar due to health issues during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has announced that the winter session of Parliament will be held from December 1 to 19.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has made it clear that the Opposition will raise the issue of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Along with it, Jairam Ramesh said, "Prime Minister's silence on Trump's statements, relationship with China, among other issues."

"There hasn't been a border agreement with China. We haven't returned to the previous situation. Negotiations are being held between the two countries based on the new normal that China has established. So, there are many such issues regarding the economy, the rate of economic growth, GDP, unemployment is a major issue. There is no shortage of issues. We keep issuing notices again and again, but no action is ever taken on them. The government does whatever it wants," he said. (ANI)

