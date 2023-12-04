New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday reconstituted the panel of vice-chairpersons comprising eight members with the presence of 50 per cent women parliamentarians.

The eight-member panel will now have four women members- Congress MP Phulo Devi Netam, and Bharatiya Janata Party's MPs Phangnon Konyak, Darshana Singh and Sonal Mansingh.

Dhankhar made the announcement regarding the reconstituted panel in the Upper House on the first day of the Winter Session of the Parliament.

The vice chairpersons are eligible to preside over the house in the absence of the chairman or the deputy chairman.

Besides, Biju Janata Dal's Sasmit Patra, YSRCP's V Vijayasai Reddy; TMC's Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and Independent legislator Kartikeya Sharma were announced as other members of the panel.

The Winter Session of Parliament is being held from December 4-22. (ANI)

