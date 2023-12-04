Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, December 4 and congratulated him over BJP's stunning victory in the assembly elections held in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Counting of votes for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana Vidhan Sabha Polls were conducted yesterday where BJP emerged victorious in three out of four states. While the BJP swept Hindi heartland in the key assembly elections, Telangana was ceased by the Congress. Congress Suffers Setback in Hindi Heartland: Barring Himachal Pradesh, Grand Old Party Wiped Out From Core Hindi Heartland With Loss in Chhattisgarh, MP and Rajasthan.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Congrats PM Modi on BJP's Historic Win:

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the victory of BJP in the assembly elections held for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan: Office of the Chief Minister (File photos) pic.twitter.com/qLXy39KCm9 — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2023

