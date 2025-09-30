New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): The Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Harivansh, will be leading the Indian Parliamentary Delegation to the 11th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20), scheduled to be held in Kleinmond, Western Cape, South Africa, from October 1 to 3.

Rajya Sabha Sources told ANI on Monday that during the Summit, Deputy Chairman Harivansh will participate in key deliberations, reaffirming India's commitment to global cooperation, democratic engagement, and sustainable development.

Also Read | VerSe Innovation Achieves 88% Revenue Growth, Expected To Achieve Group-Level Profitability in H2 of FY2026.

He is scheduled to speak in two thematic sessions, 'Strengthening Disaster Resilience and Responses' and 'Mobilising Finance for a Just Energy Transition'.

These discussions will highlight India's policy perspective on advancing climate resilience measures and institutional frameworks to enhance disaster preparedness and sustainable energy pathways.

Also Read | Indian Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open in Green as Investors Look for Cues From RBI MPC Meet.

"In addition, he will also chair the session on 'Harnessing Critical Minerals for Sustainable Development'," the sources told ANI.

Rajya Sabha Sources further told ANI that on the sidelines of the Summit, the Deputy Chairman, Harivansh, is also likely to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Germany, Italy, and other countries. These exchanges will focus on strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation, deepening democratic partnerships, and reinforcing India's role as a strong voice for the Global South.

The 11th edition of the P20 Summit is being hosted under the G20 Presidency of South Africa, the first African nation to host the Speakers' Summit. The theme for this year's summit is 'Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability'.

During the summit, four working sessions will be held. These include sessions on strengthening disaster resilience and response mechanisms, ensuring a just and equitable energy transition, addressing debt sustainability in low-income countries, and harnessing critical minerals for sustainable development.

India hosted the 9th P20 Summit in New Delhi in 2023 during its G20 Presidency, which focused on accelerating SDG progress, transitioning to sustainable energy, and reforming multilateral institutions. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)