Mumbai, September 30: VerSe Innovation, the parent firm of news aggregator DailyHunt and short video platform Josh, closed Financial Year 20205 with robust financial and operational performance. It is reported that VerSe Innovation saw a strong revenue growth of 88 per cent year-on-year in addition to a 20 per cent reduction in EBITDA burn. According to the company, VerSe Innovation's revenue from operations grew by 88 per cent from INR 1,029 crore in Financial Year 2024 to INR 1,930 crore in FY 2025.

As per a report in Social News XYZ, the DailyHunt and Josh parent VerSe Innovation's total revenue grew by 64 per cent from INR 1,261 crore in FY 2024 to INR 2,071 crore in FY 2025. The company's EBITDA margin also saw a significant improvement from –89 per cent to –38 per cent. With growth in revenue and EBITDA burn, the company is approaching EBITDA positivity and is expecting to achieve group-level break-even and profitability in the second half of FY 2026. VerSe Innovation Layoffs: Dailyhunt, Josh Parent Firm Lays Off 150 Employees.

The report also stated that VerSe Innovation's cost of services as a percentage of revenue from operations fell from 112 per cent in FY 2024 to 77 per cent in FY 2025. The company also saw its operating expenses (excluding non-cash items) improve to 61 per cent of revenue from operations, down from 77 per cent in FY 2024.

VerSe Innovation is now aiming for group-level profitability in H2 of FY 2026 with a focus on Artificial Intelligence-led expansion. The company’s path to profitability is driven by several factors, including AI-led monetisation with NexVerse.ai, subscription growth with DailyHunt Premium, and community and creator engagement with Josh Audio Calling, among others.

