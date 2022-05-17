New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) The construction work of Ram temple at Ayodhya, a three-storey structure, is proceeding as per schedule, an official statement said on Tuesday.

According to the statement from the Ram temple construction committee Chairman Nripendra Misra's office, the construction of plinth with granite stone, which started in February 2022, is planned for completion by August 2022. About 17,000 stones of size 5ftx2.5ftx3ft will be used in the construction of the plinth.

"Proven and tested quality of granite stone is being procured from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The Container Corporation of India, Ministry of Railways, has extended full support in the speedy movement of granite to Ayodhya.

"The super structure of the temple will have carved Rajasthan Bansi Paharpur stone. The carving work has already begun. Till now, approximately 75,000 cft (cubic feet) stone carving has been completed. The total requirement is about 4.45 lakh cft stone for the super structure alone in the temple," the statement said.

With the phased completion of the plinth, the final super structure construction will commence soon.

After detailed technical discussions with the project monitoring consultant and construction agencies, the design and drawing of the lower plinth was also finalised with the use of plain cement concrete below the ground, layers of granite stone, layers of Mirzapur stone and final topping by granite stone, it said.

The construction work on lower plinth will be undertaken by June 1, 2022.

As per the plan, the design and drawing of foundation of ‘parkota' is also in the final stages of technical scrutiny. Various options are being examined taking into consideration the security and convenience of the pilgrims.

Another important activity is the work relating to Pilgrimage Facilitation Centre. The broad contours of the Centre is being finalised with the understanding that it will provide for a modular addition with the increasing numbers of pilgrims. Accordingly, the utility services within the complex has been planned, the statement said.

The temple of Lord Ram is scheduled to be opened for the public by December 2023.

