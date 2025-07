Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 5 (ANI): Thirty-six Amarnath Yatra pilgrims sustained minor injuries after the last vehicle of the Pahalgam convoy lost control and collided with four-stranded vehicles at the Chanderkot Langer site in Ramban district on Saturday, stated an official.

All injured passengers were immediately shifted to the District Hospital Ramban by the district administration, which was already present at the site.

In a post on social media platform X, the Deputy Commissioner (DEO) Ramban wrote, "The last vehicle of the Pahalgam convoy lost control and hit stranded vehicles at the Chanderkot Langer site, damaging 4 vehicles and causing minor injuries to 36 Yatris. The District Administration, already present at the site, immediately shifted the injured to DH Ramban."

Ramban District Commissioner Mohammad Alyas Khan, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) DKR Shridhar Patil, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ramban Kulbir Singh, and Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Varunjeet Singh Charak rushed to the hospital, monitored treatment, and directed the CMO to ensure the best possible care. The Yatris were later shifted to other vehicles for their onward journey.

Mohammad Rafi, In-charge Medical Superintendent, DH Ramban, said that no patients were referred to any other hospital, further stating that so far, 10 patients had been discharged and the remaining would be discharged in the next hour.

"A bus carrying pilgrims to the Amarnath Yatra collided with another bus. We received a total of 36 injured patients. All the patients have been treated here, we did not refer anyone to any other hospital. 10 patients have been discharged and in the next 1 hour, almost all the patients will be discharged..." Rafi told ANI.

Earlier today, a 500-metre four-lane viaduct (flyover) at Dhalwas and a two-lane 700-metre canopy tunnel at Mehad near Cafeteria Mod on Ramban's NH 44 were opened again in order to facilitate easier movement of vehicles for the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims. (ANI)

