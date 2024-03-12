New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale met Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda at his residence in Delhi on Tuesday and demanded two Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra for his party to contest the upcoming election.

Speaking to ANI, Ramdas Athawale said, "Today I met BJP President J P Nadda ji at his residence and discussed the political situation in Maharashtra. I demanded two Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra for our party, the Republican Party of India (A) including the Sirdi Lok Sabha seats where I want to contest the Lok Sabha election."

"I also inform BJP President that lakhs of Republican Party of India workers expressed their view that I should contest Lok Sabha election from Sirdi Seat in Maharashtra so I seek BJP support to contest Lok Sabha election from there," he added

Republican Party of India (A) President Ramdas Athawale further told ANI that "During a meeting with J P Nadda ji, I said that the NDA will win more than 45 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha election in Maharashtra because people in the state believe that Narendra Modi is the only option for the country's prosperity and progress."

"Only under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the development of Maharashtra as well as the country is possible," Ramdas Athawale added.

Also, Union Minister Athawale told ANI that in the meeting with the BJP President, I extended our party's support to NDA candidates all over the country.

"The Dalits, backwards of the country, consider Narendra Modi as their messiah and want to see him as the Prime Minister for the third time so this time NDA will cross four hundred marks " he added

Union Minister Athawale appealed to the Dalits, backwards, farmers, Youth and women of the country that they should join hands with PM Narendra Modi, who is working day and night for the welfare of the people of the country, Athawale said this while talking to ANI.

"It is high time to teach the lesson to opposition parties in the Lok Sabha election through the ballot," he added. (ANI)

