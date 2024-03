Mumbai, March 11: A crocodile was spotted outside Powai lake in the eastern part of Mumbai, which caused panic among some people who passed by the waterbody, a police official said. It was spotted on Sunday night, after which the police control room was alerted, he said. Crocodile in Uttar Pradesh: Six-Feet Long Crocodile Crawls Into House in Sitapur, Rescued by Forest Team

"A forest department team along with personnel from the RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare) arrived at the spot since a crowd had gathered. The crocodile soon moved into the lake by itself," he said. "The crocodile may have been looking at a site to lay eggs. We are monitoring the area," RAWW functionary Pawan Sharma said.

