Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 14 (ANI): Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday paid tribute to former Tamil Nadu Congress President EVKS Elangovan, and termed his demise is an immense loss to both the Congress Party and Tamil Nadu.

Chennithala extended his heartfelt condolences on his demise.

Also Read | Arunachal Pradesh Tank Collapse: 3 School Students Dead, 2 Injured As Overhead Water Tank Crashes at Alphonsa School in Naharlagun, Principal Detained.

"The passing of Elangovan, former PCC President of Tamil Nadu, is an immense loss to both the Congress Party and Tamil Nadu. During my tenure as the in-charge of Tamil NaduShri Elangovan served as the PCC President. I had the privilege of working closely with him and shared a warm and personal bond. In times of adversity, when the party faced significant challenges, Elangovan stood out with his extraordinary leadership, guiding the party with strength and determination. I pay my tribute to his memory and extend my heartfelt condolences to his family in this moment of grief," a statement from Chennithala read.

Earlier today, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin paid his last respects to the mortal remains of former Tamil Nadu Congress President EVKS Elangovan at his residence in Chennai.

Also Read | Mumbai: After Massive Political and Public Furore, Central Railway Revokes Order To Raze 80-Year-Old Lord Hanuman Temple Outside Dadar Railway Station (Watch Video).

Elangovan passed away at a private hospital in Chennai on Saturday. He was 75.

The state deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin accompanied the chief minister and also paid his tribute to the late leader.

Elangovan was hospitalized due to a lung-related issue and was undergoing intensive treatment for more than two weeks, according to the Tamil Nadu Congress.

Elangovan is survived by his wife and a son. At the time of his passing, he represented the Erode (East) constituency, previously held by his late son E. Thirumahan Everaa.

A prominent figure in Tamil Nadu politics, Elangovan was the son of EVK. Sampath, a founding member of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Sampath later broke away from the DMK in 1961 and joined the Congress.

Elangovan, held the post of TNCC president twice, first from 2000 to 2002 and again from 2014 to 2016. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)