Rampur/ Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 2 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a veiled attack on Samajwadi Party leaders, referred to them as "opportunists" and said that Rampur would no longer be a toy in the hands of those who sought to ruin the heritage of the place.

According to a press release from Chief Minister's Office (CMO), he was addressing a public rally in support of BJP candidate Akash Saxena in Rampur on Friday.

Yogi said, "Rampur won't be a toy in the hands of opportunists who once tried to shut down the 200-year-old madrasa and turn it into their fief, those who wanted to steal the manuscripts and obliterate them."

Yogi went on to say that there was an attempt to capture the City Montessori where the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi used to stay. He said, "The SP captured the National Inter College here. Schools are the medium of learning and madrassas are the medium of education. Rampur's cultural heritage, the manuscript, were destroyed. They are being preserved by our government."

Without mentioning Azam Khan's name, Yogi said that an SP leader is continuously complaining that injustice was committed against him. The assertion here is false. An individual is being held accountable for their misdeeds. It is inappropriate to hold the government and the party responsible for the decision if the court is making it. He should take good care of himself.

"As a minister, he would have shown a true interest in progress and assumed responsibility for protecting the establishments rather than taking possession. Bad language always causes misery. To them today, we would say the same thing. At one time, they used derogatory terms for sisters, daughters, the government, and even the institutions of the Constitution," Yogi said.

He added that when the SP loses an election, it first places the blame on the Election Commission, followed by the electronic voting machines, the government, and the police officers, rather than on its own deeds. If he had apologized to the public, he would have gotten mercy. It takes time to change someone's bad habits, but everyone gets better with time.

Yogi urged the public to support the BJP candidate, stating that Rampur had experienced the most elections and by-elections in the nation over the previous five years. "Repeated elections impede Rampur's progress, and I would appeal to you to end them so that Rampur can go forward on the path of development," he said.

Accusing the Samajwadi party of tarnishing the image of Rampur, Yogi remarked, "Rampur had its own identity because of its natural beauty, riches, water resources, very fertile land, freedom struggle, or handicrafts. Global recognition was achieved by goods like the Rampuri knife, violin, and zari zardozi. Its identity was taken away by some opportunists."

Emphasising the development work done by the Central and State government, Yogi said, "Over the past eight and a half years, you have seen the work of the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and growth in Uttar Pradesh over the past five and a half years. The benefits of government's schemes were given without any discrimination."

Yogi said that even during the Covid-19 period, free test, free treatment and vaccines along with double dose of ration was given to every person without any discrimination. Over 45 lakh people were provided with houses under the PM Awas Yojana, and as many as 2.61 crore toilets were constructed.

Yogi further said, "In the last five and a half years, Uttar Pradesh has become riot and curfew free. Investment began to enter the state as a result of the state's improved law and order. The people's lives underwent a transformation."

Taking a swipe at Samajwadi Party again, Yogi said, "In the SP government, 'chacha-bhatija' used to do 'vasooli' and played with the future of youths."

Yogi advised people to vote for a government that does not discriminate among people without any kind of bias. (ANI)

