Thane, Nov 14 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Bacchu Kadu on Sunday condemned the statement made by actor Kangana Ranaut on the freedom struggle and said she should be asked to leave the country and be taken back only after she apologises profusely.

Ranaut had recently said the Independence India had won in 1947 was "bheek" (alms), and that the country truly became free in 2014, a reference to the BJP coming to power at the Centre under Narendra Modi.

He said all political parties must come together to take action against her, adding that the Padma Shri given to her must be taken back by the Union government.

On the stone-pelting and tension in some parts of Maharashtra following protests on Friday against the October 26 Tripura violence, Kadu said it was unfortunate that good deeds don't get replicated nationwide while such incidents evoke reactions everywhere.

Speaking on local issues, the minister said he had met the Thane civic chief and discussed issues related to 'gatai' workers, those running stalls for the disabled, and tribals.

