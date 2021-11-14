Chandigarh, November 14: The All-Haryana Petroleum Dealers Association (AHPDA) has called for a 24-hour strike on November 15, i.e, tomorrow . This move comes after the recent cut in excise duty on the fuel by the centre. The association claims that owing to the recent reduction in duties they have suffered 'tremendous financial loss.' All the petrol pumps in the state will remain shut for a period of 24 hours starting from 6 am on Monday till 6 am on Tuesday. Fuel Prices Slashed Across States After Modi Govt Reduces Excise Duty.

Palwinder Singh, senior state vice president, Haryana Petroleum Dealers Association told ANI, "We demand the government to hike our commission and reimburse losses suffered due to sudden cut in excise duty." Anil Kumar, State president petroleum dealers association said that the state government is not responding to their concerns in the matter despite their writing to them. ‘Centre Reduced Excise Duty on Petrol, Diesel Out of Fear of Upcoming Elections’, Says Priyanka Gandhi.

The call for strike comes days after the centre government had announced reduction in excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 and on diesel by Rs 10 amid their sky rocketing prices. Several state governments have also announced a cut in VAT on the fuel. The Haryana government also announced to reduce VAT on the petrol and diesel by 12 per litre in the state.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 14, 2021 06:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).