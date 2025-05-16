Kaziranga (Assam) [India], May 16 (ANI): In recent efforts conducted for the systematic documentation of Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, a rapid survey has revealed the existence of 70 special orchids here.

"In recent efforts for systematic documentation of Kaziranga's rich floristic and faunal assemblages, a rapid survey on orchids has revealed interesting results," said Dr Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve.

Also Read | Who Is Basharat Ahmed Khan, Owner of 'Car Lounge' Arrested for Illegally Importing Luxury Cars Such As Rolls-Royce and Toyota Land Cruiser Into India?.

Out of the 70 orchid species revealed, 46 species are ephiphytes and 24 are terrestrial.

Some of the species recorded include Aerides odorata, Biermannia bimaculata and Bulbophyllum ornatissimum.

Also Read | Japan’s Economy Shrinks More Than Expected.

"Led by Khyanjeet Gogoi, a renowned orchid conservationist and Range officers of Bagori, Bibit Dihingia and Kohora - Dr Bibhuti Ranjan Gogoi, the visual survey reported new records, especially for grassland and woodland areas. 70 orchid species across 36 genera within Kaziranga, of which 46 species are epiphytes and 24 are terrestrial have been recorded. Orchids like Acanthophippium sylhetense, Aerides odorata, Biermannia bimaculata, Bulbophyllum ornatissimum, Cleisostoma appendiculatum, Dendrobium jenkinsii, Eulophia kamarupa, Peristylus constrictus, Phalaenopsis mannii, Zeuxine membranacea etc. have been recorded," Ghosh further stated.

"Terrestrial orchids such as Eulophia dabia, Zeuxine lindleyana, and Nervilia Juliana thrive in the grasslands along the riverbanks, while others like Acanthephippium striatum and Hetaeria affinis flourish on the dense forest floor," she added.

Notably, species like Biermannia bimaculata, Eulophia kamarupa, and Zeuxine lindleyana are endemic to India, while Bulbophyllum ornatissimum and Erythrodes blumei, Eulophia kamarupa and Zeuxine membranacea are considered rare in Assam.

Ghosh further stated that the orchid survey was preceded by a unique conversation outreach program focused on familiarizing local students on the diverse variety of orchid and butterfly in the landscape.

"The orchid survey was preceded by a unique conservation outreach program that focused on familiarizing local students on the orchid and butterfly diversity in the landscape. The Orchid and Butterfly Walk conducted on April 18th and 19th, 2025, held in Panbari welcomed over 50 enthusiastic students from various schools and colleges in the region. During this event, three brochures highlighting the birds of Panbari, butterflies of Kaziranga and orchids of Kaziranga were released. These informative brochures aim to enhance awareness and appreciation of the rich biodiversity found in this region. Participants enjoyed guided safaris in Panbari, immersing themselves in the natural beauty of the park while observing orchids and butterflies along the vibrant flora and fauna," Ghosh said.

Expert talks on orchids and butterflies were delivered by renowned speakers Khyanjeet Gogoi and Dr. Monsoon Jyoti Gogoi, who shared their extensive knowledge and passion.

Taking to social media X, Assam Forest Minister wrote in his post that the discovery of the orchids made it one of the richest orchid collections in Northeast India.

"Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve just got even more amazing! A recent survey has revealed 70 species of orchids across 36 genera -- making it one of the richest orchid collections in Northeast India. This vibrant floral discovery adds a new layer to Kaziranga's already iconic wildlife. A true testament to the park's thriving biodiversity and unwavering conservation efforts!" the post read. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)