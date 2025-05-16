Mumbai, May 16: Hyderabad businessman Basharat Ahmed Khan has been arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for allegedly evading customs charges of almost INR 100 crore. Khan, who owns the high-end car showroom "Car Lounge" on Raidurg Road, Gachibowli, is alleged to have illegally imported luxury cars such as Rolls-Royce and Toyota Land Cruiser into India and reportedly reduced their self-declared value by as much as 50% in certain instances.

Authorities stated that Khan utilised fake documents and manipulated bills to reduce the customs duty payable. The DRI has initiated an in-depth investigation into the fraudulent imports associated with the showroom. Mumbai Police Recovers INR 100 Crore Belonging to Victims of Cyber Fraudsters After 35,918 Complaints Were Lodged.

Who Is Basharat Khan?

Basharat Khan, a prominent figure in the automobile industry of Hyderabad, has been in the car dealership industry for more than a decade. He began with mid-segment automobiles and eventually established himself in the luxury automobile market. Sources indicate that his success was aided by strong political connections, which helped him to get a VIP client base of politicians and celebrities. What is a Work-From-Home Scam? Know How to Spot and Avoid This Remote Job Fraud?

Khan also used to host extravagant parties for his high-end clients, where agreements used to be made on the floor. Some of the buyers are said to have paid in cash, purportedly to evade taxation. His close friend, Dr. Ahmed, is also in the spotlight for his alleged involvement in the racket. Officials have already identified a farmhouse where some of the imported high-end cars were kept as a storage facility.

