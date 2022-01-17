New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) The Congress on Monday appointed Ratankumar Singh as the working president of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee, ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

"The Congress president has approved the proposal of the appointment of Dr Kh. Ratankumar Singh as working president, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect," a party statement said.

The elections in Manipur are being held in two phases on February 27 and March 3 and the results will be out on March 10.

