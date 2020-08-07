New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed on Friday that the RBI has revealed the "mood of the nation" saying people's confidence is at an "all-time low" and insecurity high.

He also said one can expect more bad news on jobs and the country's economy.

"RBI reveals the real 'Mood of the Nation': People's confidence at all time low. Fear and insecurity are at all time high. Expect more bad news on the economy and jobs front," the former Congress chief wrote on Twitter.

He also tagged a graph showing a dip in people's confidence levels.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the interest rates unchanged on Thursday to help tame the inflation that in recent times has surged past the six per cent-mark and said the economy is in an extremely weak condition following the COVID-19 pandemic.

