Shantiniketan (WB), Dec 24 (PTI) West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar called upon the faculty and students of Visva-Bharati university on Thursday to realise Rabindranath Tagore's dream of building bridges between human beings and wider knowledge across frontiers.

Dhankhar, also the rector of the varsity, referred to Tagore's poem "Where the mind is without fear" and said there is a need to practice and disseminate this ideal during the centenary celebrations to realise the strength of the institute.

Addressing the inaugural function of the celebrations, the governor cited institutions such as Nalanda and Takshila in ancient India and called for bringing back that glory. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)