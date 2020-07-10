Pune, Jul 10 (PTI) Pune district saw its highest 24- hour period jump in COVID-19 cases with 1,598 people testing positive for novel coronavirus, taking the count here to 35,997, an official said on Friday.

The death toll crossed the 1000-mark and reached 1,007 as 28 people succumbed to the infection during the day, he added.

Also Read | Mumbai Reports 1,354 COVID-19 Cases, 73 Deaths Today: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 10, 2020.

"Of the new cases, 916 are in Pune city, which now has 25,893 cases. However, 609 patients were also discharged from hospitals. With 496 cases, the count in Pimpri Chinchwad is 6,478," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)