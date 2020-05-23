India News | Record Jump in COVID-19 Cases, 137 More Deaths

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) The number of novel coronavirus infections saw the biggest spike in India with 6,654 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,25,101 on Saturday, while the death toll due to the pandemic rose to 3,720 after 137 more fatalities, the Union Health Ministry said.

The active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) rose to 69,597, while 51,783 people have recovered and a patient has migrated, according to the ministry bulletin.

Of the 137 new deaths, 63 were in Maharashtra, 29 in Gujarat, 14 each from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, six from West Bengal, four from Tamil Nadu, two each from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh, and one from Haryana. PTI

