New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Objecting to the Directorate of Vigilance issuing showcause notices to officers of the Delhi Assembly, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Tuesday said he was referring the matter to the privileges committee of the House.

The Directorate of Vigilance on Monday issued showcause notices to four officials, including the Delhi assembly secretary, over the alleged violation of rules and provisions of reservation in the engagement of 116 fellows in the DARC Fellowship Programme.

Also Read | Goa Shocker: Man Arrested For Attempting to Rape Girlfriend While Partying At Resort in Arpora.

Terming it as an attempt "to defame and discredit the Legislative Assembly", the Speaker stressed that the officers of the Assembly are protected by the House so that the independence of the legislature is maintained.

"Any attempt to stop them from carrying out their duties towards the House or the Committees is a serious case of contempt of the House. Therefore, I am referring this issue to the privileges committee for examination and report," Goel said.

Also Read | Indian Independence Day 2023 Date: Know About the Significance and 15th of August Celebrations To Commemorate Nation’s Freedom From the British Rule.

The Directorate of Vigilance notices issued to the four officials of the Delhi Assembly -- secretary, joint secretary and two deputy secretaries -- by Special Secretary (Vigilance) YVVJ Rajasekhar gave them seven days to respond.

In a statement, Goel said he is "deeply shocked and dismayed" over the media reports about the notices.

"First of all the very fact that this news was leaked to the media even before the officers concerned could receive it shows that it is another attempt by the LG's Office, acting through their pliant officers, to defame and discredit the Legislative Assembly and its officers," he said.

He also said he has written to the Minister of Vigilance to conduct an enquiry as to how this has happened.

Goel stressed that the DARC Fellowship Programme will continue as it is neither a 'Services' matter, nor any violation of constitutional provisions for reservations.

"In case I receive any communication that the Supreme Court had dismissed the issue of DARC Fellowship on merits, I shall then definitely review my decision," he said.

Goel said the showcause notices have been issued by Rajasekhar, an officer of the Vigilance Department, who has been summoned by the OBC Committee in the matter of his appointment on the basis of alleged forged OBC certificate.

"It should also be further noted that the notices have been issued to the officers of the Assembly who are directly involved in the working of the Assembly and its Committees. After subjugating the officers of the various departments, they are now trying to threaten and harass the officers of the Assembly Secretariat," he added.

Goel said the Assembly Secretariat is not a department of the government and all work is done on the basis of the directions of the Speaker of the House, or the Committee.

"The officers merely execute these directions. The DARC Fellowship Programme was recommended by the General Purposes Committee and its report was adopted by the Assembly on February 27, 2018. The Concept Note of the Programme which mentioned the details of the aims, objectives, mode of engagement, qualifications required etc was duly approved by the Finance Department," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)