Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): Strongly condemning the incident of the murder of a youth in Salooni region of Chamba district, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called for upholding unity and harmony and further emphasized the need to refrain from giving political or communal hinge to the incident.

He emphasized the importance of unity and harmony and urged against politicizing or communalizing the tragedy.

He stressed that such incidents should not be exploited for political gains at the expense of communal harmony.

The Chief Minister assured the victim's family that the state government stands firmly by their side during this difficult time. He promised to provide all possible assistance to support them until justice is served, emphasizing that the legal process will be followed.

Reiterating the government's commitment to safeguard the interests of all communities, Chief Minister Sukhu made it clear that the perpetrators of this heinous crime will not evade punishment. He stated that strict action will be taken against them in accordance with the law.

The Chief Minister urged the public to maintain peace and cooperate with the authorities conducting an investigation into the matter. He underlined that the government was monitoring every aspect of the investigation.(ANI)

