Banda, June 15: A 28-year-old policeman posted at Nagar Kotwali in Banda district died on Thursday of heat stroke.

Constable Yadvendra Yadav was posted on B.Ed exam duty at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Degree College in Banda, said police. What Is Heat Stroke? Know Symptoms, Causes and Tips for Preventing Heat-Related Illness.

Yadav, a resident of Ghazipur district, fell sick while on duty. His colleagues rushed him to the district hospital, where he died during treatment, a press release by police media cell read.

