Dehradun, April 22: Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, tourists, devotees and others coming from outside Uttarakhand will only be allowed into Dehradun after registering on the Smart City Portal.

Additionally, a negative RT-PCR test not older than 72 hours will be mandatory, Dehradun District Magistrate informed. People returning to the state will have to undergo a mandatory 7-day quarantine. COVID-19 Vaccine Registration for Those Above 18 To Start From April 24; Know List of Required Documents, Charges and How To Register on CoWIN Portal.

The state is currently observing a night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am in light of the rising coronavirus cases. As many as 4,807 new cases, 894 recoveries and 34 fatalities were reported in the state in the last 24 hours. The case tally stands at 1,34,012, according to the health department.

