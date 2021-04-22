New Delhi, April 22: The Centre has announced that everyone above the age of 18 will be eligible to get a vaccine against COVID-19 from May 1. All above 18 can register for vaccination from Saturday (April 24) on the CoWIN portal, a platform for citizens for COVID-19 vaccination and schedule their vaccination slots at the nearest vaccination centers. Besides Covishield and Covaxin, Russia's Sputnik V will be administered at some vaccination centres, according to reports. Co-WIN FAQs: Where to Register for COVID-19 Vaccination, Documents, Eligibility and Registration Charges; Here's All You Need to Know.

Speaking to India Today, RS Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Authority (NHA) said the government will increase the number of vaccination centres to expedite the process. According to the new vaccine rules, states and private entities can buy vaccines directly from manufacturers. CoWIN Portal Not Working, Users Complain of ‘Appointment Unavailable’ Messages As They Experience Delays in Registration Process While Enrolling for COVID-19 Vaccination; Check Tweets.

How to Register on Co-WIN Portal:

Visit CoWIN portal - www.cowin.gov.in

Login with mobile number

Submit required details

Schedule appointments at the nearest vaccination centre

Get Vaccinated at the selected vaccination centre on the scheduled date and time

Citizens can register oneself and maximum three others for vaccination. They can also cancel or reschedule the appointment.

Procedure:

Following registration, the beneficiary receives SMS messages on their registered mobile number. The 1st SMS that the person gets is generated on confirmation of registration. The 2nd SMS confirms the date, time and place of vaccination. The 3rd SMS is generated after the first dose. Following vaccination, all beneficiaries should wait in observation area for 30 mins.

Is there a mobile app that needs to be installed to register for vaccination?

There is no authorised mobile app for registering for vaccination in India. You need to log into the Co-WIN portal. You can also register for vaccination through the ArogyaSetu App.

Can I register for vaccination without Aadhaar card?

Yes, you can register for the Co-WIN portal using any of the following ID proofs:

Aadhaar card

Driving License

PAN card

Passport

Pension Passbook

NPR Smart Card

Voter ID Card (EPIC)

Are there any registration charges to be paid?

No. There is no registration charge.

Vaccination Charges:

At government-run facilities, citizens get COVID-19 vaccine free of cost. People visiting the private hospitals for vaccination need to pay Rs 250 for single dose of the vaccine.

