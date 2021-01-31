Bengaluru, Jan 31 (PTI) Schools and pre-university colleges (PUC) will commence regular classes from February 1 for students of grade nine and first year PUC, by adhering to COVID-19 safety norms.

After reopening schools and colleges in the state to resume offline classes for 10th standard, PUC second and final year UG degree, the government has resolved to hold classes for grade nine and PUC first year as well.

The government in a circular said a decision in this connection was taken in consultation with the state Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19, keeping in mind the health and academic future of the students.

Following the directives, managements of schools and colleges conducted meetings with parents and students of class nine and PUC first year, explaining to them preventive measures adopted in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic such as social distancing, face mask, sanitisation, and thermal screening.

A teacher in RNS ollege in the state capital said every day classrooms will be sanitised after the sessions are over.

Students will be assigned a space, which will be used till the final exams are over.

Many schools and colleges remained shut for the current academic year till November and were reopened since then in a phased manner in view of coronavirus scare.

