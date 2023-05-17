Raipur, May 17 (PTI) The opposition BJP on Wednesday claimed relatives of bureaucrats, politicians, and businessmen cleared the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) exam 2021, the result of which was declared this month.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel wondered if it was a crime if a selected candidate belongs to a family of bureaucrats or politicians. He also said the state government will investigate if BJP provides facts in the matter.

"The final selection list of CGPSC has names of relatives of bureaucrats, politicians, and businessmen which raises suspicion," state BJP president Arun Sao claimed.

He said the BJP's youth wing, BJYM (Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha) will gherao CGPSC on Thursday.

"The government should resolve the anger and suspicion of youth over the merit list issued by CGPSC.

The youth are furious. They are feeling that they have been cheated. This is raising a question mark on the credibility of the government,” Sao said, adding that the chief minister should resolve their grudge.

Talking to reporters at Helipad Police Lines, Baghel said when BJP was in power, numerous candidates belonging to business families had cracked CGPSC.

"It is not a crime if a selected candidate belongs to the family of bureaucrats or politicians. If BJP has any facts (about irregularities), they should provide it, and we will conduct an investigation,” he said.

Chhattisgarh Congress communication cell chairman Sushil Anand Shukla also said if they (BJP) have any proof of wrongdoing then they should come forward.

“You (BJP) are trying to put talented youths in the dock for your political gains. If you have any proof then bring it forward, and action will be taken on it. Can't a person related to a politician, businessman or officer score top rank? Such mindset is wrong," he said.

The accusations are baseless and are tarnishing the image of CGPSC. There are several other issues for doing politics, please do not play with the future of students, he said.

Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh are due later this year.

