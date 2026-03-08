Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 8 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in the Punah Pran Pratistha Mahotsav of the Shri Veer Yaduvanshi Dagaycha Dada (Dangar) Temple located in Piprala village of Santalpur Taluka, Patan district on Sunday.

Chief Minister offered prayers at the temple and addressed the gathering. On this occasion, CM was accorded a grand welcome by the program organisers and leaders of the Ahir community.

Chief Minister also watched a documentary film showcasing the bravery and life story of Veer Yaduvanshi Dagaycha Dada.

Addressing the gathering, CM stated that the sacred occasion of the Punah Pran Pratistha Mahotsav of the Veer Yaduvanshi Ahir Dagaycha Dada Temple on the holy land of Patan district is a matter of pride for society. Such devotional and religious festivals strengthen unity, values, and spiritual strength in society.

CM said that the Yaduvanshi Ahir community is connected to the sacred lineage of Krishna and has preserved traditions of cattle rearing, agriculture, as well as bravery, valour, and patriotism for centuries. According to history, in Vikram Samvat 1300, Dagaycha Dada established the village of Tuna in the Kutch district by erecting its ceremonial gateway. Since then, the Ahir community has settled across Kutch, Saurashtra, and North Gujarat.

Through the Punah Pran Pratistha Mahotsav of this temple, efforts have been made to pass on the glorious history and culture of the community to the younger generation.

CM further stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked to reconnect the country with its culture and spiritual heritage. Initiatives such as the Somnath Swabhiman Parv have infused new energy into cultural pride.

He added that the development of pilgrimage sites across the country also promotes tourism and strengthens the local economy.

CM said that new development opportunities are emerging in the Santalpur and Patan district region. With the establishment of Asia's largest solar park at Charanka Solar Park, new employment opportunities have been created locally, and Gujarat has become a leader in renewable energy.

He added that the development of semiconductor hubs at Sanand and Dholera will create high-tech employment opportunities for youth.

Referring to the resolve of the Prime Minister to build Viksit Bharat @2047, he urged people to adopt initiatives such as Catch the Rain, Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, cleanliness, and to promote Swadeshi in their daily lives. (ANI)

