Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 29 (ANI): Following the announcement of renaming Joshimath as 'Jyotirmath', religious leader Swaroopanand Saraswati on Tuesday met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to shower his blessings and thank his government.

"After Joshimath, the mythical and religious town in Chamoli district, was renamed as Jyotirmath, today many senior sages and saints reached Sewak Sadan and gave their blessings to me," the chief minister tweeted.

"I bow before the blessings given by Jyotish and Dwarka Peethadheeshwar Jagadguru Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati ji, Swami Shri 1008 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati ji, Brahmachari Mukundanand ji, former Dharmadhikari Acharya Jagdamba Prasad Sati ji and Dr. Brijesh Sati ji," he added.

The renaming of the Joshimath, that is considered the gateway to the shrine town of Badrinath, comes just months ahead of Assembly polls. (ANI)

