New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) The report of the joint committee of Parliament on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill has been listed for presentation in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The report was submitted to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on January 30.

Also Read | Samay Raina Breaks Silence on 'Vulgar Remarks' Controversy Surrounding Ranveer Allahbadia, Says 'Have Deleted All Videos Related to India's Got Latent Show From YouTube'.

According to the agenda for Thursday circulated on Wednesday evening, panel chief Jagdambika Pal will table the report along with "record of evidences".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)