New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Manipur, one of the seven-sister states from the northeast showcased the journey from traditional farming to trade and economic prosperity during the 77th Republic Day parade in 2026, at the Kartavya Path, with its tableau themed "Towards Prosperity: From Agricultural Fields to International Markets," reflecting the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and sustainable economic growth.

The Manipur tableau presents the state's remarkable journey of transforming indigenous, high-value agricultural produce from symbols of cultural heritage into drivers of economic growth. Aligned with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the tableau highlights how Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged products are opening national and global markets while improving the livelihoods of thousands of farmers.

Also Read | Republic Day 2026: PM Narendra Modi Sports Multicolored Pagdi; Look at His Iconic Turban Looks Over the Years.

The tableau highlighted the state's agricultural transformation and its growing integration with global markets, following the broader theme of Samriddhi ka Mantra: Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Prosperity through Self-reliant India).

At the front, the vibrant Sirarakhong Hathei Chilli from the Ukhrul hills takes prominence. A woman in traditional attire is shown harvesting the fiery crop, symbolising grassroots empowerment and women's participation in agriculture. The GI tag emblem prominently displayed signifies authenticity, protection, and global recognition.

Also Read | Akash Sansanwal Arrested: Social Media Star Anjali Arora’s Boyfriend Arrested for Driving Black SUV With Rajya Sabha Secretariat Pass; All You Need To Know About Him.

The central section depicts the traditional threshing and winnowing of Chak-Hao, Manipur's aromatic and nutritious black rice. Sought after in international markets such as Japan, Korea, China, and the European Union through APEDA initiatives, Chak-Hao reflects a decisive step toward farmer self-reliance and value-added exports.

At the rear, the tableau showcases the famed Tamenglong Orange, set against a traditional Taraeng-Kai house from the western hills.The "Organic India" logo signifies organic certification across more than 400 hectares under the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP), reinforcing Manipur's aspiration to become a fully organic state.

The side panels feature elegant relief work of the Nong-in (Bar-tailed/Mrs Hume's Pheasant), the state bird.

Republic Day marks a defining milestone in India's national journey. It marks the day the Constitution of India came into force on January 26, 1950, formally establishing the country as a 'Sovereign Democratic Republic'.

While independence on August 15, 1947, ended colonial rule, it was the adoption of the Constitution that completed India's transition to self-governance based on law, institutional accountability, and the will of the Indians. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)