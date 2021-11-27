Ghaziabad, Nov 27 (PTI) A retired police sub-inspector committed suicide here by consuming a pesticide, an official said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (City-I) Nipun Agarwal said Mahesh Singh was found dead near the Rajnagar extension on Friday night. His scooter was parked on the roadside.

Agarwal said a country-made pistol, two cartridges and an empty bottle of celphos tablets, a pesticide, were recovered from him.

A suicide note was also recovered, in which Singh said he was taking the extreme step due to unwanted litigations and a physical ailment.

He also apologised to his wife, family members and friends for this in the suicide note, the officer said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem.

Mahesh Singh was living here in Rajendra Nagar Colony and had retired from service in 2018.

