Thoubal (Manipur) [India], March 28 (ANI): In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections of 2024 in Manipur, the nomination papers of the four candidates who had filed their candidature for the elections were found valid during scrutiny held on Friday.

After the scrutiny process which took place at the DC office in Thoubal, the Returning Officer of two outer Manipur (ST) Parliamentary Constituency accepted all four candidates.

The nominated candidates are Alfred Kanngam S Arthur ( Indian National Congress), Kachui Timothy Zimik (Naga People's Front), Alyson Abonmai (Independent) and S. Kho John (Independent).

The last date of withdrawal of candidatures is on March 30, said officials. The Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency elections will be held in two phases on April 19 and April 29. (ANI)

