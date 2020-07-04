Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 4 (ANI): Superintendent of Police (SP) Ranchi (Rural) on Saturday conducted a review of the security of veteran RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav who is currently lodged at RIMS Hospital here.

According to SP (Rural) in Ranchi, Naushad Alam he has instructed the personnel deployed at the hospital to ensure that only those permitted by the jail authorities can meet the senior leader.

"We had received information about some lapses in Lalu Prasad Yadav's security. Today, I met and instructed policemen deployed for his security at RIMS to ensure that there is no security lapse. Only people permitted by jail authorities can meet him," Alam told reporters here.

Lalu Prasad has been convicted in four fodder scam cases and was awarded up to 14 years of imprisonment. (ANI)

