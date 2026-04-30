India News | Right to Vote Should Become Fundamental Right: Congress MP Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Thursday reiterated that the opposition will keep moving motions seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, who has been accused of partisan conduct favouring the ruling BJP.

Speaking to reporters, Ramesh framed the recent Assembly elections as a contest against ECI rather than political parties.

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He also underscored the importance of the right to vote as a fundamental right.

"We were not even fighting against political parties; we were fighting against ECI. ECI has not been so biased till now, we will keep moving motions untill Gyanesh Kumar is removed...The time has come for the right to vote to become a fundamental right," he said.

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This comes as the polling ends in the four states of Assam, Keralam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry. The focus now shifts to May 4 when the counting of votes is set to take place.

Earlier, Jairam Ramesh on Friday said that seventy-three opposition Rajya Sabha MPs submitted a fresh notice to the Rajya Sabha secretariat seeking the removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Earlier in March, a similar notice was submitted to remove Gyanesh Kumar under Article 324(5) of the Constitution of India, read with Article 124(4), Section 11(2) of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, and the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968. It was submitted to the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs also submitted notices on March 13 in both Houses of Parliament seeking the removal of CEC Kumar.

On April 6, however, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla rejected the impeachment motion notice submitted by opposition members seeking the removal of CEC Kumar. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)