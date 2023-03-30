New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) A 23-year-old man out on bail in a riot case was allegedly captured in a video fighting with policemen in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area, police said on Thursday.

A video of the alleged incident did rounds on social media which showed the man, with his brothers, having an altercation with police.

According to the police, the incident was captured Wednesday around 8.45 pm, when the staff of Mukherjee Nagar Police Station was on patrol in Indira Vikas Colony and stopped a suspicious-looking person to check for antecedents.

The man, identified as Deepak, who was with his brothers, took offence at the exercise and started an argument, police said.

He was later booked at Mukherjee Nagar Police Station under several sections of IPC, they said.

When checked, Deepak was previously found to have been involved in a riots case, and currently out on bail, said police.

