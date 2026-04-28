India News | Rising Heatwave Drives Tourists to Shimla; Locals Anticipate Strong Business

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 28 (ANI): As temperatures continue to rise in several parts of the country, tourists have begun moving towards the mountains in search of relief from the prevailing heatwave conditions.

Himachal Pradesh's capital, Shimla, has witnessed a tremendous footfall in the past few days, with locals expressing confidence in achieving strong business in the coming days amid the rising tourist inflow.

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"Hotels, taxis, and travel businesses are doing well... We are expecting a good footfall in the coming days. The tourist rush is on the rise," a local travel agent, BS Verma, said.

Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Earth Sciences, temperatures in northwest, central and peninsular India are currently ranging between 40°C and 44°C; several regions have also indicated a developing heat stress scenario in which normal temperatures have increased by more than five degrees above normal.

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"As per the latest assessment, maximum temperatures in many parts of northwest, central and peninsular India are currently ranging between 40°C and 44 °C. In several regions, temperatures have been observed to be markedly above normal by 5°C or more, indicating a developing heat stress scenario across parts of the country," the Ministry of Earth Sciences said.

Furthermore, the Union Health Secretary on Monday wrote to all State and UT Chief Secretaries on heatwave preparedness and advised them to operationalise dedicated Heat Stroke Management Units at all health facilities, ensure adequate preparedness of ambulance services, disseminate early warnings for timely action, and enable real-time reporting of heat stroke cases on the Ministry's IHIP portal.

According to the letter, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted above-normal heatwave days across several parts of the country from April to June 2026, along with its monthly forecast for April.

It further stated that regions in East, Central, and North-West India, along with the South-East Peninsula, are likely to experience an increased number of heatwave days.

Coastal areas of Odisha, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh are also expected to be significantly affected. Additionally, isolated regions of Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka may witness similar conditions. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)