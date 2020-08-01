Jaipur, Aug 1 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday announced its new executive committee for Rajasthan, including eight vice-presidents and four general secretaries.

State BJP president Satish Poonia said the party has taken care of social factors besides the combination of young and experienced faces in the new executive committee.

Also Read | Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan Launches Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan 2020-21 Through Video Conferencing: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 1, 2020.

MP CP Joshi, MLA Chandrakanta Meghwal, Alka Gurjar (former MLA), Ajaypal Singh, Hemraj Meena, Prasan Mehta, Mukesh Dadhich and Madhoram Chaudhary were appointed as the party's vice-presidents in the state.

MP Diya Kumari, Madan Dilawar and Sushil Katara and Bhajanlal Sharma were appointed as general secretaries.

Also Read | SIH 2020 Grand Finale: NEP Aims to Increase Gross Enrollment Ratio to 50% in Higher Education by 2035, Says PM Narendra Modi.

“The BJP is a political party which not only contests elections but also works on the social front. People have seen how BJP workers provided relief during the coronavirus pandemic. We will be carrying out confidence-building initiatives among the public,” he said.

The list of 25 appointees also includes nine secretaries.

Poonia informed that a disciplinary committee has also been formed.

He said the appointments to the party's frontal organisations are under consideration.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)