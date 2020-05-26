India News | Rajasthan Allows Sale of Tobacco Products

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 26 (ANI): The Rajasthan government on Monday allowed the sale of paan, gutkha and tobacco for take away.

However, the government said that prohibition on consumption of tobacco products and spitting in public places will remain in force in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The state government also allowed taxis and autorickshaws (including cab aggregators like Ola and Uber) to travel to and from the railway station, airport and hospitals, in red zones, except containment zones.

Two passengers along with a driver in taxis and one passenger along with the driver in autorickshaws are allowed. (ANI)

