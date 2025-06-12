Jaipur, Jun 11 (PTI) The UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) lauded the role of a Jaipur-based organisation for rehabilitating the disabled during a session at the United Nation's New York headquarters.

The UN invited the founder and the chief patron of Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), also known as Jaipur Foot, D R Mehta and its president Satish Mehta for the convention which had two sessions.

"The purpose of the United nation's convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities is to promote, protect and ensure the full and equal enjoyment of human rights and fundamental freedoms by all persons with disabilities, and to promote respect for their inherent dignity," a statement by the organisation said.

The convention serves as a major catalyst in the global disability rights movement enabling a shift from viewing persons with disabilities as objects of charity, medical treatment and social protection towards viewing them as full and equal members of the society with human rights.

The convention was largely attended by the Permanent Representatives of various nations.

DR Mehta and Satish Mehta addressed the meetings of the convention and highlighted the role of India and Jaipur Foot in the rehabilitation of 50,000 persons with disabilities by holding 114 camps in 44 countries of Asia, Africa and Latin America totally free of charge. These camps earned enormous goodwill for India, the organisation said.

It added that with this advantage of high-quality, low-cost and fast services, Jaipur Foot alone provides artificial limbs to the largest number of amputees in the world. "This would be India's contribution in the rehabilitation of the disabled in the world," the release added.

