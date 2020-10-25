Hasanpur (Bihar) [India], October 25 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Sunday took out some time from Assembly polls campaigning to play cricket with children in Hasanpur constituency.

Though he batted and faced only one ball while his supporters raise slogans "Tej babu zindabad".

Also Read | Kuchaikote Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

Yadav is contesting the ensuing polls from Hasanpur seat.

Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3, and 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)

Also Read | Uddhav Thackeray at Shiv Sena’s Dussehra Rally: If GST Has Failed, Revert to Old Tax System.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)